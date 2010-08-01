|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Fresno Slough ?s
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fr...4d-120.3696134
Any NoCal guys ever ride the Fresno Slough around the 33 and 180 area? North or South. I am going to be making a trip there to ride and cant seem to find much other than fishing info. Anything you folks can pass along with regards to laws, rules, local knowledge, launch/camp facilities, etc would be greatly appreciated.
PoM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules