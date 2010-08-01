https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fr...4d-120.3696134

Any NoCal guys ever ride the Fresno Slough around the 33 and 180 area? North or South. I am going to be making a trip there to ride and cant seem to find much other than fishing info. Anything you folks can pass along with regards to laws, rules, local knowledge, launch/camp facilities, etc would be greatly appreciated.
PoM.