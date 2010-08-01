2012 (RARE) Benelli B3S Extreme SuperJet in USA 13K OBO

2012 Benelli B3S Extreme. (Most Powerful Personal Watercraft in the World!)
Only one in the USA! (Barely legal - got it passed through customs.)
Perfect condition.
Runs great. Lithium battery.
180 hp 4 stroke motor. 1600cc (The angriest beast you have ever driven.)
All updates. 62-65 mph.
Starts first time every time (when was the last time a 180hp open type ski did that?)
Very Smooth Handling
Valid Wisconsin registration. All papers on hand.
Stored indoors - All maintenance done.
Call or TXT Fred 708-945-3733 - text me for more pics and info. 13K or best offer {text me your offerIMG_37121.pngIMG_37131.pngIMG_37151.pngIMG_37111.pngIMG_37161.png}.
Full Specs here: http://www.benellijetskis.com/pdf/B3...ifications.pdf