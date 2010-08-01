2012 (RARE) Benelli B3S Extreme SuperJet in USA 13K OBO

2012 Benelli B3S Extreme. (Most Powerful Personal Watercraft in the World!)

Only one in the USA! (Barely legal - got it passed through customs.)

Perfect condition.

Runs great. Lithium battery.

180 hp 4 stroke motor. 1600cc (The angriest beast you have ever driven.)

All updates. 62-65 mph.

Starts first time every time (when was the last time a 180hp open type ski did that?)

Very Smooth Handling

Valid Wisconsin registration. All papers on hand.

Stored indoors - All maintenance done.

Call or TXT Fred 708-945-3733 - text me for more pics and info. 13K or best offer {text me your offer

}.