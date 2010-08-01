pxctoday

  Today, 02:50 PM
    krutoy
    krutoy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1

    2012 (RARE) Benelli B3S Extreme SuperJet in USA 13K OBO

    2012 Benelli B3S Extreme. (Most Powerful Personal Watercraft in the World!)

    Only one in the USA! (Barely legal - got it passed through customs.)

    Perfect condition.
    Runs great. Lithium battery.
    180 hp 4 stroke motor. 1600cc (The angriest beast you have ever driven.)
    All updates. 62-65 mph.
    Starts first time every time (when was the last time a 180hp open type ski did that?)
    Very Smooth Handling

    Valid Wisconsin registration. All papers on hand.
    Stored indoors - All maintenance done.

    Call or TXT Fred 708-945-3733 - text me for more pics and info. 13K or best offer {text me your offerIMG_37121.pngIMG_37131.pngIMG_37151.pngIMG_37111.pngIMG_37161.png}.

    Full Specs here: http://www.benellijetskis.com/pdf/B3...ifications.pdf
    Last edited by krutoy; Today at 02:51 PM.
