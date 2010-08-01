|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Universal rear sponsons
Greetings all! It's been awhile...
I'm looking to do a few revisions to my ski over the remaining winter months(in case you haven't seen my build, here it is: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=458911).
It's a solid machine, but it's a challenge to lock it into my turns. I'm still a novice, but I had a few experienced riders test it out and they couldn't keep it locked.
I did deepen the strakes 1/4" and am considering adding another 1/4" to the last 2' of the hull but then I came across these on eBay: http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-Yam...3D302098376062
I'm intrigued by the design and it seems like it'd certainly help my 750 powered 550. Curious if anyone has tried a rear sponson like this?
PWCToday Guru
Re: Universal rear sponsons
