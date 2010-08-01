pxctoday

  Today, 01:22 PM #1
    Muffin
    Muffin is offline
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    29
    Posts
    334
    Blog Entries
    1

    Universal rear sponsons

    Greetings all! It's been awhile...

    I'm looking to do a few revisions to my ski over the remaining winter months(in case you haven't seen my build, here it is: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=458911).

    It's a solid machine, but it's a challenge to lock it into my turns. I'm still a novice, but I had a few experienced riders test it out and they couldn't keep it locked.

    I did deepen the strakes 1/4" and am considering adding another 1/4" to the last 2' of the hull but then I came across these on eBay: http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-Yam...3D302098376062

    I'm intrigued by the design and it seems like it'd certainly help my 750 powered 550. Curious if anyone has tried a rear sponson like this?
  Today, 01:50 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    326

    Re: Universal rear sponsons

    https://www.watcon.com/body-hull/spo...hip-watercraft

    These are probably the best for a 440/550 hull
