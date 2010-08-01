Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Universal rear sponsons #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 334 Blog Entries 1 Universal rear sponsons Greetings all! It's been awhile...



I'm looking to do a few revisions to my ski over the remaining winter months(in case you haven't seen my build, here it is: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=458911).



It's a solid machine, but it's a challenge to lock it into my turns. I'm still a novice, but I had a few experienced riders test it out and they couldn't keep it locked.



I did deepen the strakes 1/4" and am considering adding another 1/4" to the last 2' of the hull but then I came across these on eBay: http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-Yam...3D302098376062



I'm intrigued by the design and it seems like it'd certainly help my 750 powered 550. Curious if anyone has tried a rear sponson like this? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 326 Re: Universal rear sponsons https://www.watcon.com/body-hull/spo...hip-watercraft



