This ski is from a guy in Page, Az, that had tons of stuff and got rid of it all. Mostly because his family didn't enjoy the sport when his kids grew up.
I got it running 57.6 max GPS speed at 2800 feet. More could pulled out of it as I didn't "screw" around with the headpipe water at all. I got it running for a buddy, he didnt want it, I took it. Different flame arresstors would probably help a lot more. It has foam UNIs, I didn't have others to test out.
Engine is ported, and it runs very well from idle to WOT. I can get pictures of the transfers with the head off if you're deemed a somewhat serious buyer. Has wiseco 1 or 1.5 over.
Pipe - $600 shipped
Engine - $600, comes with everything but bedplate.
44 carbs and R&D intake/ carbon reeds - $250
Ebox with MSD - $175
I also have a vilder for it, but no pictures as of right now.
