Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XiR Factory pipe, 750 engine, 44s #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 24 Posts 1,781 XiR Factory pipe, 750 engine, 44s This ski is from a guy in Page, Az, that had tons of stuff and got rid of it all. Mostly because his family didn't enjoy the sport when his kids grew up.



I got it running 57.6 max GPS speed at 2800 feet. More could pulled out of it as I didn't "screw" around with the headpipe water at all. I got it running for a buddy, he didnt want it, I took it. Different flame arresstors would probably help a lot more. It has foam UNIs, I didn't have others to test out.



Engine is ported, and it runs very well from idle to WOT. I can get pictures of the transfers with the head off if you're deemed a somewhat serious buyer. Has wiseco 1 or 1.5 over.



Pipe - $600 shipped



Engine - $600, comes with everything but bedplate.



44 carbs and R&D intake/ carbon reeds - $250



Ebox with MSD - $175



I also have a vilder for it, but no pictures as of right now.



20161226_165704.jpg20161226_165715.jpg

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

