Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: used UMI HANDLEPOLE #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 631 used UMI HANDLEPOLE I have a used UNI Handlepole in which came off of a clean Kawasaki SXR for sale.

Black powdercoated

GREAT condition

Works WELL and COMES WITH;

Bushings and steering bracket



$250 PLUS Shipping



I accept paypal



Treasure Island, FL Attached Images 20161223_125507.jpg (2.21 MB, 7 views)

20161223_125507.jpg (2.21 MB, 7 views) 20161223_125645.jpg (2.02 MB, 7 views)

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

www.jacksboatrentals.com Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental145 Boardwalk Place EastMadeira Beach, Florida 33773 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules