    Jetrace19
    Jan 2004
    Largo, FL
    Yamaha 62T Short Block

    I have a VERY CLEAN, used 62T Short Block for sale. COMES WITH;
    OEM Yamaha 62Tcylinder head
    OEM 62T cylinder
    OEM Yamaha 62T cases
    Crank and pistons
    OEM crank coupler

    Came out of a well running, clean ski. 150psi in each hole

    $570 SHIPPED IN THE US

    I accept paypal

    Treasure Island, FL.
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
