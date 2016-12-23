|
I dream skis
Yamaha 62T Short Block
I have a VERY CLEAN, used 62T Short Block for sale. COMES WITH;
OEM Yamaha 62Tcylinder head
OEM 62T cylinder
OEM Yamaha 62T cases
Crank and pistons
OEM crank coupler
Came out of a well running, clean ski. 150psi in each hole
$570 SHIPPED IN THE US
I accept paypal
Treasure Island, FL.
