Yamaha 62T Short Block

I have a VERY CLEAN, used 62T Short Block for sale. COMES WITH;

OEM Yamaha 62Tcylinder head

OEM 62T cylinder

OEM Yamaha 62T cases

Crank and pistons

OEM crank coupler



Came out of a well running, clean ski. 150psi in each hole



$570 SHIPPED IN THE US



I accept paypal



Treasure Island, FL.

20161223_144300.jpg (1.69 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144311.jpg (1.82 MB, 4 views)

20161223_144311.jpg (1.82 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144334.jpg (1.78 MB, 5 views)

20161223_144334.jpg (1.78 MB, 5 views) 20161223_144427.jpg (1.95 MB, 4 views)

20161223_144427.jpg (1.95 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144500.jpg (1.74 MB, 4 views)

20161223_144500.jpg (1.74 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144723.jpg (1.69 MB, 4 views)

20161223_144723.jpg (1.69 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144731.jpg (1.91 MB, 4 views)

20161223_144731.jpg (1.91 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144817.jpg (1.38 MB, 4 views)

20161223_144817.jpg (1.38 MB, 4 views) 20161223_144827.jpg (1.62 MB, 3 views)

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

