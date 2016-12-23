|
Kawasaki SXR TBM Racing Billet Girdled Head System
I have a used Kawasaki SXR TBM Racing Billet Girdled racing head system with drop down domes& base spacer plate for sale.
COMES WITH;
O-Rings
Girdle hardware
Fittings pictured
Came off of a VERY CLEAN, well running SXR. A MUST HAVE for any series limited. Race gas domes approx. 200psi
$375.00 SHIPPED IN THE US
I accept paypal
Treasure Island, FL
