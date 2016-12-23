Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR TBM Racing Billet Girdled Head System #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 631 Kawasaki SXR TBM Racing Billet Girdled Head System I have a used Kawasaki SXR TBM Racing Billet Girdled racing head system with drop down domes& base spacer plate for sale.

COMES WITH;

O-Rings

Girdle hardware

Fittings pictured



Came off of a VERY CLEAN, well running SXR. A MUST HAVE for any series limited. Race gas domes approx. 200psi



$375.00 SHIPPED IN THE US



I accept paypal



Treasure Island, FL Attached Images 20161223_134919.jpg (1.88 MB, 8 views)

20161223_134919.jpg (1.88 MB, 8 views) 20161223_135048.jpg (1.71 MB, 6 views)

