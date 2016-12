Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Re paint. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Flint michigan Age 46 Posts 49 Re paint. As some of you may know, I will be repainting the hood on my 01 RX DI. I want to finish master the other day and they sold me the primer primer hard in the paint the clearcoat in the clearcoat Hardner. My question to you is do you suggest I scuff up the old paint or completely sanded down or go right over top of it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules