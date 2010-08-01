Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 8 Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? Hi people, I have an 05 Waverunner FX Cruiser that won't crank. Trying to determine if the starter motor is shot, hydro locked, or has permanent engine damage from trying to turn it over after being hydro locked.



I had it in saltwater, running great, turned it off, then it would not start again -- would not turn over at all. Had to tow it with another waverunner for 1 mile at 5 MPH. We kept it slow but it was very choppy. Once I got it back in the garage, it turned over once or twice, then nothing but a click when I press the start button. I already replaced the starter relay but no change.



We pulled all 4 plugs and two of them had some rust. Looked into the cylinders and yes, two cylinders had some water, which we sucked out. I shot some penetrating oil in all the plug holes to prevent any rust while I trouble shoot. Still just a click at the relay when I press the start button. Battery is good, nearly 13 volts, no corrosion on the battery cables.



I can't see the starter motor or even feel it on this dang FX. I can't feel the battery cable connection onto the starter motor either, there is just no room to get in there. At this stage, I am speculating it is not hydro locked since the plugs are out. I don't think enough water got in from towing to flood the rest of the engine to cause to lock up from rust. It was never submerged at all. It has been in the garage for 4 weeks now.



So 2 questions for you mechanically-inclined good samaritans:



1) Any way to do an electrical load drop test on the starter motor without being able to reach the starter? My hunch is that the starter is bad which caused all this to begin with.



2) When I had some water in those 2 cylinders with all plugs installed, could turning the starter a couple seconds be enough torque to cause permanent engine damage, like bending a rod? I just turned it over in that state, but did not run it at all.



Trying to make an informed decision whether it is worth it to haul it to a waverunner mechanic to replace the starter (about $1000) or if the engine might be siezed beyond reasonable repair. The rest of the ski is a beauty.



Thanks for the advice!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,497 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? Can you rotate it bu hand with the plugs out? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 3,910 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? ^^^ this^^^^ If you sucked in water and did not pull the plugs and expel it ( by cranking),and then running hard until water was evapped, you may be fukked.



Like POM said, can you turn it over by hand? Maybe the pump is locked?





If, like you said, it ran great until you shut it off, could be battery, starter, or any of the many connections, whether positive or negative, between the battery and the starter.





Best bet, if you know how, use a DMM to check continuity on grounds, and check voltage on the hot side.... Last edited by whazguude; Today at 01:20 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 8 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? @PrickofMisery, great question about turning it by hand. I would definitely try that if I could. What is the best way to do that on a FX Cruisier? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,187 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? You cant turn 4 strokes by hand.



You probably have a bad connection or a bad starter solenoid.



Take the small cover off the lower left side of electric box ( 4 phillips screws) & jump across the battery side to the starter side. Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 01:38 PM . Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 8 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? @whazguude, I have a DMM. Reading across the battery is 12.89V at rest. I get power to the relay, I can hear it click. Anything else I can do to test the starter on this model without being able to access it? #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 8 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? @Grumpy Old Guy, thanks, I jumped the starter relay and nothing happens except big sparks. It almost welded the screwdriver to the terminals! The starter did turn or make any noise at all. #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,187 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? Then your motor is locked up.



Whenever a ski is towed from not starting it should be looked at the next day. After being towed it injested some water & is now rusted up & the starter cant turn the motor over so you are getting the fire works show when you try & turn the motor over.



Where are you located in Fla ?? Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 01:47 PM . Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. #9 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 8 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? @Grumpy Old Guy, bad news. I am in Boynton Beach, FL. (between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale) #10 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,187 Re: Hydro Locked -or- Bad Starter? I use to have a shop in Port St Lucie but now live on the west coast.



Cant really think of anyone for you to take it to on that side. Some people say "I have a short temper"



