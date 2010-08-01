Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI 750 (1997) Trim Cable removal, help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Jacksonville Age 37 Posts 1 ZXI 750 (1997) Trim Cable removal, help! Hey everyone,



I have a 1997 Kawasaki ZXI 750. Trim box appears fine. I hear the motor click when I press up or down but the trim doesn't move.

I know what the issue is, the cable is cut open halfway down and a little frayed, however, I'm confused as to how to remove the old cable and install the new cable.

I bring this up because I have already torn one of these skis apart (bought 2 used) and the other one had a blown motor. So I was using it for parts. Came in handy if I might say so myself. Anyway, the cables were screwed up in both of them.

problem is, I don't know the procedure for removing the cable from the inside of the trim box.

I tried removing it from the bad ski and I could not for the life of me figure out how to pull it out. I think it was siezed up or stuck in there because I removed all the screws from the outside of the box... shouldn't the cable just pull right out?

take the entire unit from the ski cable included , loosen the gland nut and remove sealing grommet and clip at the control box , open the cover on the box , locate the cable lock nut , loosen that and the cable will unscrew from the box.



