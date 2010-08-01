pxctoday

  Today, 09:05 AM #1
    drutang78
    drutang78 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Jacksonville
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1

    ZXI 750 (1997) Trim Cable removal, help!

    Hey everyone,

    I have a 1997 Kawasaki ZXI 750. Trim box appears fine. I hear the motor click when I press up or down but the trim doesn't move.
    I know what the issue is, the cable is cut open halfway down and a little frayed, however, I'm confused as to how to remove the old cable and install the new cable.
    I bring this up because I have already torn one of these skis apart (bought 2 used) and the other one had a blown motor. So I was using it for parts. Came in handy if I might say so myself. Anyway, the cables were screwed up in both of them.
    problem is, I don't know the procedure for removing the cable from the inside of the trim box.
    I tried removing it from the bad ski and I could not for the life of me figure out how to pull it out. I think it was siezed up or stuck in there because I removed all the screws from the outside of the box... shouldn't the cable just pull right out?
    Thanks in advance for the help
  Today, 10:20 AM #2
    hyosung
    hyosung is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    7,805

    Re: ZXI 750 (1997) Trim Cable removal, help!

    take the entire unit from the ski cable included , loosen the gland nut and remove sealing grommet and clip at the control box , open the cover on the box , locate the cable lock nut , loosen that and the cable will unscrew from the box.
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
