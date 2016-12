Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SEA DOO RXP 215 upgrade #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location ISRAEL Age 38 Posts 6 SEA DOO RXP 215 upgrade I have a SEA DOO RXP 215 2007 and 135 hours of engine

I am able to reach a speed of 68.75 at 8100RPM

I have Solas 14/19

The previous owner told me that the computer is open to 8300RPM





I want to reach at least 75 -80 miles

What I recommended additions add upgrade





I was told that I should not go through the 8000 rpm without replacing the valve springs

