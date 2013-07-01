pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:31 PM #1
    WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system

    Not sure what the official name was, but I am looking to buy/trade for this exhaust system:



    I have a Westcoast cast 550 pipe and manifold for partial trade.

    Bob
    750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139
    Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310

    Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/

  2. Today, 01:43 PM #2
    Re: WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system

    Thats cool, that is my photo! I'd consider selling or trading this for the right deal. I have the matching waterbox for that era and the pipe is called a Turbo pipe. I have all of the brackets and some more pics of how I installed it and cooled it. Shoot me a PM with what you have in mind.
  3. Today, 02:11 PM #3
    Re: WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system

    Here is the info that I've found/collected.





