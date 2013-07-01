Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 319 WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system Not sure what the official name was, but I am looking to buy/trade for this exhaust system:







I have a Westcoast cast 550 pipe and manifold for partial trade.



Bob



Classic 911 website: 750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139

Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310 Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,643 Re: WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system Thats cool, that is my photo! I'd consider selling or trading this for the right deal. I have the matching waterbox for that era and the pipe is called a Turbo pipe. I have all of the brackets and some more pics of how I installed it and cooled it. Shoot me a PM with what you have in mind.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,643 Re: WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system Here is the info that I've found/collected.















Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules