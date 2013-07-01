|
|
-
WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system
Not sure what the official name was, but I am looking to buy/trade for this exhaust system:
I have a Westcoast cast 550 pipe and manifold for partial trade.
Bob
-
Re: WTB/T: Westcoast 550 canister exhaust system
Thats cool, that is my photo! I'd consider selling or trading this for the right deal. I have the matching waterbox for that era and the pipe is called a Turbo pipe. I have all of the brackets and some more pics of how I installed it and cooled it. Shoot me a PM with what you have in mind.
Forum Rules