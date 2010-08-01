Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Graphics kits and registration numbers #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 319 Graphics kits and registration numbers I've got a new-to-me 550sx with some pretty messed up factory graphics and I'm looking to swap them out for a graphics kit to make life easy on myself. The thing that dumbfounds me is that none of the graphics kits allow for a place to put registration numbers. Not IPD, not LG1... What are these guys thinking? I would think the vast majority of potential clients are not racers with unregistered hulls, but recreational riders that need to have registration numbers. I would think integrating registration numbers into the graphics scheme would be a huge selling point. I'm certainly not going to buy a graphics kit just to cut a section out of it for registration numbers, that kind of defeats the purpose...



Admittedly, Kawasaki even dropped the ball on this with their factory decals. On the JS hull the numbers should go on the gunnels, i.e. on the only flat spot on the hull large enough to accommodate registration numbers. The many of the early 440/550 OEM graphics schemes you could remove the factory "jet ski" decal and put them there, but on the later factory graphics the registration numbers were designed to go on the engine cover, which is not the hull and technically probably illegal in most (if not all) of the states in the U.S.. I'm sure just about every states in the U.S. designates that the numbers are to go on "the hull", which the engine lid is not. To be sure it's one of those many laws / regulations that no one enforces, but to manufacture them that way???



Does anyone know of a decal kit that A) looks good on a white hull and 2) has a obvious provision for registration numbers?



