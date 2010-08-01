Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TURBO REBUILD for leases than $200 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2012 Location On the beach Posts 89 TURBO REBUILD for leases than $200 If you have read my other posts regarding fixing my combo meter and

welding/reconditioning my worn impeller, my angle is annoyance at the extremely

expensive parts required to maintain these machines.



I work in a similar technical industry, our motto is :

"we constantly strive to achieve a lot with little, till eventually we achieve everything with nothing "



Neccessity is the mother of invention, I will try to fix everything myself first,

worst case is I still replace part, but I learn so much more about my ski , boat, vehicle or engine.



Rather than a long post , this thread will be in 2 or 3 parts.

Firstly let's find out exactly wha type of turbo we have in our skis and how it was assembled.



From IHI this cutaway shows the guts, our turbo does NOT have a water cooled core, the main body is water cooled.



2nd pic of my turbo main body/waste gate housing.

Casting numbers are : F5WPZ13.5R5

this means:

F5=IHI RHF5 series (52 mm)

W= water cooled main housing

PZ13.5 = A/R ratio. mm squared/mm (comp outlet area to radius)

R5 = Housing Material : D5 metal for petrol engine



Interesting but not enough to totally define the turbo.



All turbo manufacturers use a short and a long number to define the turbo.

next pic from IHI catalog denies our short number as an "MG8"

part number VB660064.



Long number is : RHF5WB-64006P13.5NR5BRL3730CEZ

sure is long, but contains all the info on minor components turbo for turbo assembly.



RHF5 = same as casting number model and size 52mm

WB = water cooled body/main housing (not Center housing it is oil cooled )

P13.5 = A/R area/radius ratio ; very important this is the capacity of the turbo

N = normal rotation (clockwise)

R5 = material same as casting number, for petrol engines

BRL = Back Rake Large; this is the angle of the compressor wheel blades

3730 = Turbine Inlet Diameter ( will define size of turbine required)

CEZ = Center Core Type, I don't have the full definition of this

seems to be a ceramic ball bearing core, oil cooled, 3 oil fittings.



FYI no turbo manufacturers provide spares or cores for ceramic ball bearing turbos.

The whole turbo needs to be replaced, the IHI core CANNOT be disassembled readily, (have tried and nearly destroyed it IHI only supply cores and parts/service kits for journal type turbos.



So what can we do to repair our turbos or replace parts that wear out ?

Answer is the components that make up our turbo are not unique and can be found

in many of the IHI models, but my research has shown no 1 model fits the bill.

So we use individual new or replacement parts from OEM or aftermarket manufacturers to maintain our turbos,

eg compressor wheels from ISUZU,Toyota , Subaru turbos or billet aftermarket

turbine and shafts from Nissan Xtrail,ISUZU , Mercedes A250 turbos or aftermarket

core housings from Yanmar 4 cyl marine engines



I couldn't find a CHRA suitable to fit, they would be journal type anyway, I want to

stay with ceramic ball bearings , of which I lost 3 balls from my turbine side bearing,but they can be bought for less than $1 each on eBay and bicycle shops.

in fact I am considering putting sapphire balls in as these are more impact resistant

and I tend to be be a POSER (in a technical way) as the last photo shows



well that's it for PART 1

in PART 2 we look at where we can obtain $20 OEM compressor wheels ,

$50 turbine and shaft assembly's

$60 journal cores

and $1 bearing balls



Hey that adds up to $138 USD, I'm still way under the $200 limit

better add $20 for heat resistant paint or better still ceramic coating......



regards

OZ

PS merry Xmas and DONT buy any turbo parts till you have read my thread Attached Images image.jpg (39.5 KB, 2 views)

image.jpg (39.5 KB, 2 views) image.jpg (32.0 KB, 1 views)

image.jpg (32.0 KB, 1 views) image.jpg (130.9 KB, 2 views)

image.jpg (130.9 KB, 2 views) image.jpg (135.0 KB, 1 views)

image.jpg (135.0 KB, 1 views) image.jpg (42.1 KB, 2 views)

Beat up landrover D1 to tow it

UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company

Honda XR 200 80s vintage

Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8

9 foot inflatable achilles !!!! F12X 2007 pretty well stockBeat up landrover D1 to tow itUPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for companyHonda XR 200 80s vintageHamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V89 foot inflatable achilles !!!! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2012 Location On the beach Posts 89 TURBO REBUILD for < $200 PART 2 Welcome back



In Part 2 we examine in detail the components that make up our turbo Assy.



There is info on disassembly of IHI turbos on the web,I would suggest you find these and post the links please, I have spent many hours already researching this topic and have

Reasonable mechanical skills as a trades person and a decent workshop at home,

So I skipped this step and tried to rely on my experience ......

And made a few errors in the process !!!



image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg



DISSASEMBLY HINTS:



This link is pretty good, it's an Isuzu journal turbo, so we won't be removing the bearings etc from the Center housing



http://forum.australia4wd.com/index....turbo-rebuild/



Measure your shaft end float and play like the diagram says, tolerances are 0.012 inch, which you will barely feel with your fingers.





The compressor housing is easily removed with a T30 torx bit.

Next the turbo is separated by removing the clamp in the middle.

Use only rubber mallet for tapping housings as ceramic ball bearings don't like

Impact, store the turbo horizontal (this caution is also in the aquatrax service manual)



Note : the compressor wheel nut has an M5 LEFT HAND thread, be careful

, you have been warned !!!

Additionally the compressor wheel and shaft MUST be marked before removal,

Mine had small dots imprinted on shaft and nut, but I still re-did these to make them more clear. This is for balancing.

You can't lever the compressor wheel with screwdrivers or try and turn it, instead try to lightly Press on shaft with housing supported , I don't have a hydraulic press, so I use my pedestal drill press as a support, I needed some light heat with a soft propane flame to start my shaft to move , then it just popped out, (and in the process lost 3 out of the 8 ceramic balls from the turbine end bearing)

The turbine shaft is held in with a piston ring so just slides out, the tension is between the compressor wheel and shaft , not the housing and shaft.

I assume by now you realise this is a delicate component and process, be surgically

Clean and diligant. No hitting or forcing things.



Now it's time to blank off all the oil ports and the drain plug ports, carefully clean all bits and store them in bags and boxes. If you have all the 8 balls intact in the turbine bearing, tape and cover the ends. These balls are 7/64 inch diameter, black and non magnetic, easily to lose and impossible to find......



Now we use a micrometer (not a vernier), to carry out precise measurement of all

Our components and write these down.

Shaft diameter

Compressor wheel height, max and min width, tip height and width, number of blades

Turbine max and min width , height and number of blades.

Waste gate housing measure diameter where turbine spins.

Compressor outlet housing diameters in and out.

Core housing flange diameters and width.



With this info we now have enough to identify and replace any and all parts

We desire.



Hey it's Christmas lunchtime got to go



To be continued............

OZ

Beat up landrover D1 to tow it

UPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for company

Honda XR 200 80s vintage

Hamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V8

9 foot inflatable achilles !!!! F12X 2007 pretty well stockBeat up landrover D1 to tow itUPDATE: 1 Small staffy dog for companyHonda XR 200 80s vintageHamilton J83 jetboat with clevo 351 V89 foot inflatable achilles !!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules