Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Exhaust manifold dual cooling . #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 5 Exhaust manifold dual cooling . So I have a west coast manifold that is set up for dual cooling . I only have one line from the pump. I understand I could just plug them both and use the main . But could I also just run a T and keep them. . If not please tell me why ? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 316 Re: Exhaust manifold dual cooling . Not a big deal, but a T will add resistance, a Y less so. A single inlet in theory would work marginally better.



For this same reason straight hose barb fittings are better than right angle ones. Not always practical of course, but I always use straight ones where I can.



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,639 Re: Exhaust manifold dual cooling . I would run a "Y" in the line and have water to each cylinder.



Ok thanks ! Didn't want to plug them if I have them. Figured just run a T or Y and call it a day. Just wanted to make sure I can do that and it's still safe

