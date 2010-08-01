pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #1
    onedope89
    Exhaust manifold dual cooling .

    So I have a west coast manifold that is set up for dual cooling . I only have one line from the pump. I understand I could just plug them both and use the main . But could I also just run a T and keep them. . If not please tell me why ?
  2. Yesterday, 11:50 PM #2
    Bob Gruen
    Re: Exhaust manifold dual cooling .

    Not a big deal, but a T will add resistance, a Y less so. A single inlet in theory would work marginally better.

    For this same reason straight hose barb fittings are better than right angle ones. Not always practical of course, but I always use straight ones where I can.
  3. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #3
    BLRider
    Re: Exhaust manifold dual cooling .

    I would run a "Y" in the line and have water to each cylinder.
  4. Today, 12:06 AM #4
    onedope89
    Re: Exhaust manifold dual cooling .

    Ok thanks ! Didn't want to plug them if I have them. Figured just run a T or Y and call it a day. Just wanted to make sure I can do that and it's still safe
