I dream skis
Yamaha factory b-pipe
Yamaha factory b-pipe
Was told this was a older b-pipe manifold, might be 650 has been opened up and has been gasket matched to the head pipe. Head pipe has new powder coat, has been repaired at dasa, no leaks. Has oversized allen in the bottom. All screws turn freely. This is a limited chamber has been powder coated red, has some areas by the coupler that arent perfect, rest of it looks good.
$700 shipped
Comes with gaskets pictured and coupler clamps not pictured.
