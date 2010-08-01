|
Stator compatability
I bought a carbed 951 motor without a stator or cover, my question is can I use a stator and cover from a DI motor on my carbed 951 motor?
Re: Stator compatability
No they are different. you will need a carb stator oem-420886588. the cover is completely different also as it has water cooling on the cover
Re: Stator compatability
yeah I noticed the cover had the extra cooling section which i was kinda hoping to use actually but my main concern was the stator compatabilty...
But thank you Sev1n for the input
Re: Stator compatability
And what about a 1998 stator? I know they use a single coil, so the mag cup and flywheel would be different but would the stator work for a 99'+ ski ?
