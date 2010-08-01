Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Stator compatability #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2010 Location Canada Posts 150 Stator compatability I bought a carbed 951 motor without a stator or cover, my question is can I use a stator and cover from a DI motor on my carbed 951 motor? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 84 Re: Stator compatability No they are different. you will need a carb stator oem-420886588. the cover is completely different also as it has water cooling on the cover #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2010 Location Canada Posts 150 Re: Stator compatability yeah I noticed the cover had the extra cooling section which i was kinda hoping to use actually but my main concern was the stator compatabilty...

But thank you Sev1n for the input #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2010 Location Canada Posts 150 Re: Stator compatability And what about a 1998 stator? I know they use a single coil, so the mag cup and flywheel would be different but would the stator work for a 99'+ ski ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

