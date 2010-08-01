pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 06:56 PM #1
    sportsjunky
    sportsjunky is offline
    PWCToday Regular sportsjunky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    150

    Stator compatability

    I bought a carbed 951 motor without a stator or cover, my question is can I use a stator and cover from a DI motor on my carbed 951 motor?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:44 PM #2
    Sev1n
    Sev1n is offline
    PWCToday Regular Sev1n's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Lake havasu
    Age
    24
    Posts
    84

    Re: Stator compatability

    No they are different. you will need a carb stator oem-420886588. the cover is completely different also as it has water cooling on the cover
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:11 PM #3
    sportsjunky
    sportsjunky is offline
    PWCToday Regular sportsjunky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    150

    Re: Stator compatability

    yeah I noticed the cover had the extra cooling section which i was kinda hoping to use actually but my main concern was the stator compatabilty...
    But thank you Sev1n for the input
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 08:20 PM #4
    sportsjunky
    sportsjunky is offline
    PWCToday Regular sportsjunky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    150

    Re: Stator compatability

    And what about a 1998 stator? I know they use a single coil, so the mag cup and flywheel would be different but would the stator work for a 99'+ ski ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 