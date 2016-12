Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: help identify a kawi 550 part. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 47 help identify a kawi 550 part. IMG_20161222_143217976[1].jpgIMG_20161222_143222114[1].jpgIMG_20161222_143226337[1].jpgIs this brace a stock Kawasaki part? looks like a 1986 hull. the serial number tag has the 3 letters KAW then its blank? anyone seen this before? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Lodi ca Age 18 Posts 36 Re: help identify a kawi 550 part. It's called a drive shaft bulk head. It's a aftermarket part that helps keep your driveline straight and strong





It's called a drive shaft bulk head. It's a aftermarket part that helps keep your driveline straight and strong

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



thanks blrider, any reason this would be on a 550? I was wondering if this was a test hull or something, because of the blank serial number tag.



The blank tag is because it was a dealer replacement hull. No need for that device if it has a 550 pump/driveshaft. It may havery had a 440 pump at one time.

a lot of 550 guys ran the 440 pump

no serial # could mean it was a race hull

91 super couch

91 550sx with 701 and big pump

88 550 RC-520 #7 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 56 Posts 1,796 Blog Entries 6 Re: help identify a kawi 550 part. Originally Posted by second time around Originally Posted by the serial number tag has the 3 letters KAW then its blank? anyone seen this before?



Usually there is a second hull # under the battery.



Look at the last time it had stickers for the license, In California the DMV drops

watercraft after ~8 years of non registration.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





