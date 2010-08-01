|
|
-
no thrust, driveline leak?
Running my 96 wv 700 today, had been running fine, then lost thrust, from what I've read, prob a leak somewhere in the driveline. Engine runs and revs fine, impeller looks good. just no thrust. Where should I start looking and what would be most likely cause?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules