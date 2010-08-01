pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 01:40 PM #1
    Leg Dragger64
    Leg Dragger64 is offline
    resident guru Leg Dragger64's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    NC
    Age
    52
    Posts
    892

    Pump Bearings for sale

    One set of new Koyo pump bearings for stock hydrospace S4 pump

    25 shipped
    Attached Images Attached Images
    SHRED til your DEAD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 01:54 PM #2
    cman
    cman is offline
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,272

    Re: Pump Bearings for sale

    What is the part number
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 02:11 PM #3
    Leg Dragger64
    Leg Dragger64 is offline
    resident guru Leg Dragger64's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    NC
    Age
    52
    Posts
    892

    Re: Pump Bearings for sale

    One is a 6304 , the other is a 5204
    SHRED til your DEAD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 