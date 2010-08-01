Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: KAWI props - Skat -Solas #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location NC Age 52 Posts 892 KAWI props - Skat -Solas Solas Dynafly 14/23 with Billet nose cone - Like new condition

175 Shipped



Skat Trak 14-19 lightened , balanced , Thin blade with race finish . Newly re worked 400 dollar prop. 250 shipped



Both are 140mm 75 mm hub SXR props Attached Images IMG_5309.JPG (1.49 MB, 10 views)

IMG_5309.JPG (1.49 MB, 10 views) IMG_5308.JPG (1.52 MB, 12 views) SHRED til your DEAD Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules