|
|
-
resident guru
KAWI props - Skat -Solas
Solas Dynafly 14/23 with Billet nose cone - Like new condition
175 Shipped
Skat Trak 14-19 lightened , balanced , Thin blade with race finish . Newly re worked 400 dollar prop. 250 shipped
Both are 140mm 75 mm hub SXR props
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules