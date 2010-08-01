pxctoday

    KAWI props - Skat -Solas

    Solas Dynafly 14/23 with Billet nose cone - Like new condition
    175 Shipped

    Skat Trak 14-19 lightened , balanced , Thin blade with race finish . Newly re worked 400 dollar prop. 250 shipped

    Both are 140mm 75 mm hub SXR props
