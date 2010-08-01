pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:54 PM #1
    Bullett55
    Bullett55 is offline
    resident guru Bullett55's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    992

    2017 jetjam tentative race schedule

    http://www.jetjam.racing/schedule-and-results
    Thanks...
    Jettrim, Havasu Powersports, R&D, Hydro-Turf, Parker Yamaha, ODI, Team Hill Racing, Jetworx Hawaii
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:32 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,257

    Re: 2017 jetjam tentative race schedule

    Lake Spring Mountain Motorsports Park in Pahrump is a cool venue, can't wait to see how it works out with Jet Ski races

    Bigger than the RV park lake that the other Pahrump races were ran on, plus a race car track and other motorsport attractions.

    https://www.springmountainmotorsport...pring-mountain

    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 