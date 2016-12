Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 4" to 6" piece of 5inch Dia. silcone wet hose #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 59 Posts 1,677 WTB 4" to 6" piece of 5inch Dia. silcone wet hose Looking for a 4 to 6" section of silcone wet hose. Can be used as long as it's in good condition. I need the " flex" so the cheaper semi ridgid marine exhaust wont do. I just dont want to pay 150.00 for a foot long section new, especialy for a Tandem Sport. With or without Ideal clamps 97' Limited ZXI 1100



94' Kawi TS 650cc

Shaved OEM Head, K&N Arrester

44 Mik., Stock, Bored 46mm Intake

Custom Keihin/Mik Adapt., 92 Kawi Reeds

R&D Exh. Mani., Match Ported Coffman Exh.

Coff. Waterbox, Re-machined OEM Grate

R-75 10/18 Skat, O.P. Ride Plate and RipTurn Nozzle

Blowsion, UMI, ODI, Hydroturf

Harley Davidson 400 Amp Battery

6 gallons of gas, 220lb rider 39.6 MPH



