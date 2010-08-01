pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:56 PM #1
    iciwill
    oil inside ignition stx 1100

    Hello,
    i restore my jet ski 2001 Kawasaki 1100 stx di model (210h).
    Today i have opened the crankcase ignition (cover generator 14031-3727)     in front of the engine and there have approximately one glass of oil inside.
    It is normal or not?
    thank in advance for your help.
    regards
  2. Today, 05:23 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: oil inside ignition stx 1100

    No. Someone probably though that the inspection port was an oil fill....not the first time that has happened
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
