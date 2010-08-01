Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: oil inside ignition stx 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location france Age 41 Posts 2 oil inside ignition stx 1100 Hello,

i restore my jet ski 2001 Kawasaki 1100 stx di model (210h).

Today i have opened the crankcase ignition (cover generator 14031-3727) in front of the engine and there have approximately one glass of oil inside.

It is normal or not?

thank in advance for your help.

regards

#2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,254 Re: oil inside ignition stx 1100 No. Someone probably though that the inspection port was an oil fill....not the first time that has happened .......

