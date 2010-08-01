|
|
-
oil inside ignition stx 1100
Hello,
i restore my jet ski 2001 Kawasaki 1100 stx di model (210h).
Today i have opened the crankcase ignition (cover generator 14031-3727) in front of the engine and there have approximately one glass of oil inside.
It is normal or not?
thank in advance for your help.
regards
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: oil inside ignition stx 1100
No. Someone probably though that the inspection port was an oil fill....not the first time that has happened
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules