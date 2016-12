Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Titanium bolts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location MA Posts 95 Titanium bolts Any of you guys have any interest in titanium bolts for your motor. Weight savings is crazy been doing this to my snowmobile motors and chassis for years. #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 656 Re: Titanium bolts Originally Posted by rnrracing512 Originally Posted by Any of you guys have any interest in titanium bolts for your motor. Weight savings is crazy been doing this to my snowmobile motors and chassis for years. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules