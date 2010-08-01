|
kawasaki billet hull extensions
these came off a 650sx but I'm sure they fit other ski's looks like the right side is cut out for the exhaust so maybe it fits 750 to, from a fresh water ski 25 shipped
photo-170.JPGphoto-171.JPG
Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions
resident guru
Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions
So they extend the side of the hull but not the bottom?
Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions
PWCToday Guru
Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions
Picture 005.jpg
those are very nice
these are similar but hand made on my old sxr
