  Today, 02:15 AM #1
    SBrider
    kawasaki billet hull extensions

    these came off a 650sx but I'm sure they fit other ski's looks like the right side is cut out for the exhaust so maybe it fits 750 to, from a fresh water ski 25 shipped
    photo-170.JPGphoto-171.JPG
  Today, 10:01 AM #2
    BLRider
    Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions

    Pretty cool!
  Today, 11:01 AM #3
    still standin
    Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions

    So they extend the side of the hull but not the bottom?
  Today, 03:04 PM #4
    SBrider
    Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions

    yes
  Today, 03:25 PM #5
    jimmy w
    Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions

    Picture 005.jpg
    those are very nice
    these are similar but hand made on my old sxr
