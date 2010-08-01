Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: kawasaki billet hull extensions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,810 Blog Entries 1 kawasaki billet hull extensions these came off a 650sx but I'm sure they fit other ski's looks like the right side is cut out for the exhaust so maybe it fits 750 to, from a fresh water ski 25 shipped

photo-170.JPGphoto-171.JPG
Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions Pretty cool!



Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions So they extend the side of the hull but not the bottom?





Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions yes
Re: kawasaki billet hull extensions Picture 005.jpg

those are very nice

