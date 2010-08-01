Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location Lockport, IL Age 26 Posts 332 WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold Looking for a Coffman exhaust manifold for a 650-701 Yamaha. I've seen Yamaha to Kawasaki Exhaust conversion plates which I could also use instead.



If you have either one, please let me know.



Thanks

1993 701 SuperJet - PATRIOT SKI

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...t=p-40+patriot

1986 JS550 - Yamasaki 650 Conversion

1990 Kawi 550sx - POS "Ol' Reliable." Headaches gone! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 134 Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold Three bolt 6m6 type , for sizzler pipe ? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location Lockport, IL Age 26 Posts 332 Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold I'm assuming that's the only kind right? Do you have one?

1986 JS550 - Yamasaki 650 Conversion

1990 Kawi 550sx - POS "Ol' Reliable." Headaches gone! #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 134 Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold Coffman made a dry pipe for yamahas also , I have those flat draft manifolds also #5 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 988 Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold I think he is looking for the exhaust manifold that a Kawasaki pipe will bolt into. Aka factory b pipe and Coffman sizzler exhaust manifolds. #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 134 Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold Just making sure , will look later today for three bolt sizzler type #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location Lockport, IL Age 26 Posts 332 Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold Yes I'm looking for the Coffman Sizzler type. I would also be interested in a whole set up (head, mid pipe) if anyone has one for sale.

Those manifolds were included from factory pipe when you ordered a B pipe for a 650 superjet , the manifolds that were cast for yamahas were for 701s that have the FP on it , those coffman manifolds are good little manifolds to change up all kinds of stuff like kawi pipes on yamahas etc.

