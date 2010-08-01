|
|
WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
Looking for a Coffman exhaust manifold for a 650-701 Yamaha. I've seen Yamaha to Kawasaki Exhaust conversion plates which I could also use instead.
If you have either one, please let me know.
Thanks
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
Three bolt 6m6 type , for sizzler pipe ?
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
I'm assuming that's the only kind right? Do you have one?
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
Coffman made a dry pipe for yamahas also , I have those flat draft manifolds also
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
I think he is looking for the exhaust manifold that a Kawasaki pipe will bolt into. Aka factory b pipe and Coffman sizzler exhaust manifolds.
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
Just making sure , will look later today for three bolt sizzler type
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
Yes I'm looking for the Coffman Sizzler type. I would also be interested in a whole set up (head, mid pipe) if anyone has one for sale.
Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold
Those manifolds were included from factory pipe when you ordered a B pipe for a 650 superjet , the manifolds that were cast for yamahas were for 701s that have the FP on it , those coffman manifolds are good little manifolds to change up all kinds of stuff like kawi pipes on yamahas etc.
