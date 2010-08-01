pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:38 PM #1
    Ol' Reliable 550
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    Lockport, IL
    Age
    26
    Posts
    332

    WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    Looking for a Coffman exhaust manifold for a 650-701 Yamaha. I've seen Yamaha to Kawasaki Exhaust conversion plates which I could also use instead.

    If you have either one, please let me know.

    Thanks

    1993 701 SuperJet - PATRIOT SKI
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...t=p-40+patriot
    1986 JS550 - Yamasaki 650 Conversion
    1990 Kawi 550sx - POS "Ol' Reliable." Headaches gone!
  Today, 12:08 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    134

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    Three bolt 6m6 type , for sizzler pipe ?
  Today, 12:28 AM #3
    Ol' Reliable 550
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    Lockport, IL
    Age
    26
    Posts
    332

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    I'm assuming that's the only kind right? Do you have one?

    1993 701 SuperJet - PATRIOT SKI
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...t=p-40+patriot
    1986 JS550 - Yamasaki 650 Conversion
    1990 Kawi 550sx - POS "Ol' Reliable." Headaches gone!
  Today, 01:28 AM #4
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    134

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    Coffman made a dry pipe for yamahas also , I have those flat draft manifolds also
  Today, 02:35 AM #5
    mmcahow
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    988

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    I think he is looking for the exhaust manifold that a Kawasaki pipe will bolt into. Aka factory b pipe and Coffman sizzler exhaust manifolds.
  Today, 10:53 AM #6
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    134

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    Just making sure , will look later today for three bolt sizzler type
  Today, 11:51 AM #7
    Ol' Reliable 550
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    Lockport, IL
    Age
    26
    Posts
    332

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    Yes I'm looking for the Coffman Sizzler type. I would also be interested in a whole set up (head, mid pipe) if anyone has one for sale.

    1993 701 SuperJet - PATRIOT SKI
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...t=p-40+patriot
    1986 JS550 - Yamasaki 650 Conversion
    1990 Kawi 550sx - POS "Ol' Reliable." Headaches gone!
  Today, 12:51 PM #8
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    134

    Re: WTB: Yamaha Coffman Exhaust Manifold

    Those manifolds were included from factory pipe when you ordered a B pipe for a 650 superjet , the manifolds that were cast for yamahas were for 701s that have the FP on it , those coffman manifolds are good little manifolds to change up all kinds of stuff like kawi pipes on yamahas etc.
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 12:54 PM.
