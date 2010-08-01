pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,771

    New Billet 3 Button Holders Like UMI

    Check em out. These are brand new from back in the day. They fit all 7/8" bars and hold the 2-stroke Seadoo start/stop and VTS trim buttons(switches). I have many anodized in silver and in purple. $90 shipped priority in the US only.



  2. Today, 12:57 PM #2
    hogggman
    hogggman is offline
    Frequent Poster hogggman's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    White Lake MI
    Age
    38
    Posts
    151

    Re: New Billet 3 Button Holders Like UMI

    I'll take the purple what's PayPal
    2 Square noses
    B1 Limited
    2 x2s
    Fx1
    94 600hp Cobra




    I Can custom paint your ski PM me
  3. Today, 03:48 PM #3
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,441

    Re: New Billet 3 Button Holders Like UMI

    Beautiful pieces!
    If at first you don't succeed...

    Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 