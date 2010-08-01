|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
hood vents (frogzskin)
Anyone have any experience with theses? https://www.blowsion.com/frogzskin-model-specific-kits My Idea is to try and use them on my shaved x2 build for air flow. Really wondering how well they keep water out? Any help is greatly appreciated Thanks!
-
Re: hood vents (frogzskin)
keeps the water out as well as the air.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: hood vents (frogzskin)
Really? That's great to hear! I'll have to pick up a few than
-
Re: hood vents (frogzskin)
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: hood vents (frogzskin)
-
Re: hood vents (frogzskin)
reread my post.when they are wet the air will be stopped as well.if vacuum is strong enough the water will be sucked right through.
they do not work for water.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- gyotar
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules