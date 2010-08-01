Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: hood vents (frogzskin) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Anaheim Age 23 Posts 79 hood vents (frogzskin) Anyone have any experience with theses? https://www.blowsion.com/frogzskin-model-specific-kits My Idea is to try and use them on my shaved x2 build for air flow. Really wondering how well they keep water out? Any help is greatly appreciated Thanks! Attached Images 10035rectanglevent.JPG (12.3 KB, 39 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,416 Re: hood vents (frogzskin) keeps the water out as well as the air. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Anaheim Age 23 Posts 79 Re: hood vents (frogzskin) Really? That's great to hear! I'll have to pick up a few than #4 resident guru Join Date Dec 2007 Location dillon co. Age 53 Posts 1,045 Re: hood vents (frogzskin) don't keep water out #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,129 Re: hood vents (frogzskin) Keeps snow out of sleds #6 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,416 Re: hood vents (frogzskin) reread my post.when they are wet the air will be stopped as well.if vacuum is strong enough the water will be sucked right through.

