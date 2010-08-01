pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 09:17 PM #1
    hondarider253
    hondarider253 is offline
    PWCToday Regular hondarider253's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Anaheim
    Age
    23
    Posts
    79

    hood vents (frogzskin)

    Anyone have any experience with theses? https://www.blowsion.com/frogzskin-model-specific-kits My Idea is to try and use them on my shaved x2 build for air flow. Really wondering how well they keep water out? Any help is greatly appreciated Thanks!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:51 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,416

    Re: hood vents (frogzskin)

    keeps the water out as well as the air.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:45 PM #3
    hondarider253
    hondarider253 is offline
    PWCToday Regular hondarider253's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Anaheim
    Age
    23
    Posts
    79

    Re: hood vents (frogzskin)

    Really? That's great to hear! I'll have to pick up a few than
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:34 AM #4
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    dillon co.
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1,045

    Re: hood vents (frogzskin)

    don't keep water out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:18 AM #5
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,129

    Re: hood vents (frogzskin)

    Keeps snow out of sleds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:43 AM #6
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,416

    Re: hood vents (frogzskin)

    reread my post.when they are wet the air will be stopped as well.if vacuum is strong enough the water will be sucked right through.
    they do not work for water.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. gyotar

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 