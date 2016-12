Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1998 XP 951 pipes or any go fast goodies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Acworth, GA Age 30 Posts 1 1998 XP 951 pipes or any go fast goodies Looking to build a moderate 951 for this season. Please let me know what you may have and prices. I also have a 96 787XP that I need some stuff for.... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 42 Posts 2,771 Re: 1998 XP 951 pipes or any go fast goodies You hit me just right. I have way more then I don't have for 787 X4's and lots of stuff for XPL's as well. I honestly have too much to list. I have pressure tested 951 Coffman's(one brand new) and a Rossier pipe but I paid good money for that stuff and may value it more then you. I have a minty Skat 148 pump also. Hit me up anytime at (850)259-1581 for parts or advice. #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Palmdale,CA Age 36 Posts 1,528 Re: 1998 XP 951 pipes or any go fast goodies Have some worx sponsons if need some. Thanks to my 2012 Sponsors:

Hydroturf * Wiseco * Boyesen *ODI*Riva Racing*Dasa Racing*Skat-Trak Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules