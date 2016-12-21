|
Dales 650 CDI, 650 flywheel, 42mm intake mani and more..
Dales Bad Attitude 650 CDI. Very nice shape. $90.
Clean oem 650 flywheel off a 94 x2 $45
750 keihin 40mm intake mani that was bored out for a Keihin Sudco 42. $50
Aluminum bars with old Skool grips, 650sx steer mount, bar clamps & finger throttle. $50. All prices include shipping to lower 48. I also have quite a few other Kawi 650 and 750 parts.
20161221_133258.jpg
20161221_133443.jpg
