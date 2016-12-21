Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dales 650 CDI, 650 flywheel, 42mm intake mani and more.. #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Salem, OR Age 33 Posts 547 Dales 650 CDI, 650 flywheel, 42mm intake mani and more.. Dales Bad Attitude 650 CDI. Very nice shape. $90.

Clean oem 650 flywheel off a 94 x2 $45

750 keihin 40mm intake mani that was bored out for a Keihin Sudco 42. $50

Aluminum bars with old Skool grips, 650sx steer mount, bar clamps & finger throttle. $50. All prices include shipping to lower 48. I also have quite a few other Kawi 650 and 750 parts.

20161221_133258.jpg

20161221_133443.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) motoxguy95 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules