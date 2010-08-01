Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 497 Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need? Decided to part out my waverunner 3.

No motor or Ebox.

Has reverse.

Let me know what your after.





BTW, I kind of dig the color.

Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

Stock 92 WR3- 37.0

Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge

2009 superjet- stock 1 owner

1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule

1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule

What RIDE PLATE? Looks extended. Intake Grate? Also, bilge setup may be of interest to me. Pm me pix of all for my 2 wr3 skis.BTW, I kind of dig the color.

