Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need?
Decided to part out my waverunner 3.
No motor or Ebox.
Has reverse.
Let me know what your after.
Re: Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need?
What RIDE PLATE? Looks extended. Intake Grate? Also, bilge setup may be of interest to me. Pm me pix of all for my 2 wr3 skis.
Re: Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need?
Quadrafin rideplate that has been modded. Stock intake grate. Bilge works great. I'll take pics when I get home
