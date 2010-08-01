pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 05:49 PM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    PWCToday Guru Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    25
    Posts
    497

    Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need?

    Decided to part out my waverunner 3.
    No motor or Ebox.
    Has reverse.
    Let me know what your after.


    IMG_2710.JPGIMG_2711.JPGIMG_2712.JPGIMG_2713.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 06:01 PM #2
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,814

    Re: Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need?

    Quote Originally Posted by Ski_Wizard View Post
    Decided to part out my waverunner 3.
    No motor or Ebox.
    Has reverse.
    Let me know what your after.


    IMG_2710.JPGIMG_2711.JPGIMG_2712.JPGIMG_2713.JPG
    What RIDE PLATE? Looks extended. Intake Grate? Also, bilge setup may be of interest to me. Pm me pix of all for my 2 wr3 skis.

    BTW, I kind of dig the color.

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
    Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
    2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
    1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
    1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 06:20 PM #3
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    PWCToday Guru Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    25
    Posts
    497

    Re: Waverunner 3 Partout, What do you need?

    Quote Originally Posted by jdpilot View Post
    What RIDE PLATE? Looks extended. Intake Grate? Also, bilge setup may be of interest to me. Pm me pix of all for my 2 wr3 skis.BTW, I kind of dig the color.
    Quadrafin rideplate that has been modded. Stock intake grate. Bilge works great. I'll take pics when I get home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 