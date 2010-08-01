2006 sxr 800

2006 SXR with stock graphics minus the "Kawasaki" across the hood
UMI aluminum pole
pole spring
Blowsion Steering/bars
Group K big bore with 150/150 compression
r and d girdled head
Factory Pipe b Pipe wetpipe
Advent Ignition
scoop grate
r and d ride plate
taper bore group k carbs
v force 3 reeds
blowsion keepers
pump has work done on it as well not sure of what though... per previous owner.
still has stock turf
Other blowsion trim items and nick nacks
Registration current and in hand, ready to ride. Located just west of Atlanta, GA
$5500
sxr1.JPGsxr2.JPGsxr3.JPG