Thread: 2006 sxr 800

  Yesterday, 10:23 AM
    mxkris
    mxkris is online now
    PWCToday Guru mxkris's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Douglasville, GA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    348

    2006 sxr 800

    2006 SXR with stock graphics minus the "Kawasaki" across the hood
    UMI aluminum pole
    pole spring
    Blowsion Steering/bars
    Group K big bore with 150/150 compression
    r and d girdled head
    Factory Pipe b Pipe wetpipe
    Advent Ignition
    scoop grate
    r and d ride plate
    taper bore group k carbs
    v force 3 reeds
    blowsion keepers
    pump has work done on it as well not sure of what though... per previous owner.
    still has stock turf
    Other blowsion trim items and nick nacks


    Registration current and in hand, ready to ride. Located just west of Atlanta, GA
    $5500

    sxr1.JPGsxr2.JPGsxr3.JPG
    -2003 Yamaha Superjet
    PSI Pipe, x metal waterbox, LPW 735cc Freestyle ported 61x, LPW modified dual 38s, ada full girdle head, v-force 3s, lightened flywheel, tubbies, jet dynamics plate/grate, waterdawg hood nosepiece and bracket, numerous blowsion nicknacks, ect....

    -OLD WR3
    Sleeper, 760, party ski.
  Today, 02:40 PM
    skidmark
    skidmark is offline
    resident guru skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,165

    Re: 2006 sxr 800

    that ski looks alot like a 2007
    Kevin Redinger #152
