Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2006 sxr 800 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Douglasville, GA Age 31 Posts 348 2006 sxr 800 2006 SXR with stock graphics minus the "Kawasaki" across the hood

UMI aluminum pole

pole spring

Blowsion Steering/bars

Group K big bore with 150/150 compression

r and d girdled head

Factory Pipe b Pipe wetpipe

Advent Ignition

scoop grate

r and d ride plate

taper bore group k carbs

v force 3 reeds

blowsion keepers

pump has work done on it as well not sure of what though... per previous owner.

still has stock turf

Other blowsion trim items and nick nacks





Registration current and in hand, ready to ride. Located just west of Atlanta, GA

$5500



sxr1.JPGsxr2.JPGsxr3.JPG

PSI Pipe, x metal waterbox, LPW 735cc Freestyle ported 61x, LPW modified dual 38s, ada full girdle head, v-force 3s, lightened flywheel, tubbies, jet dynamics plate/grate, waterdawg hood nosepiece and bracket, numerous blowsion nicknacks, ect....



-OLD WR3

