Hello everybody,
Im new here on this forum.
Im from the beautiful Caribbean island Bonaire.
I have a question,
Recently I came into possession of a one of kind found, two brand new 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 700 twinset with trailer. (Almost 22 year old)
One has only made a ± ½ hour test ride but is still spotless, brand new without any scratches.
The other one has never seen water, not even gasoline or oil has been in the tank.
Both have all the original manuals and maintenance toolsets with it.
Question:
Does anyone have a idea what the value of these jet skis are in this case?
Thanks!
