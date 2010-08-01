Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Brand new 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Bonaire Posts 3 Brand new 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider Hello everybody,



Im new here on this forum.

Im from the beautiful Caribbean island Bonaire.

I have a question,

Recently I came into possession of a one of kind found, two brand new 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 700 twinset with trailer. (Almost 22 year old)

One has only made a ± ½ hour test ride but is still spotless, brand new without any scratches.

The other one has never seen water, not even gasoline or oil has been in the tank.

Both have all the original manuals and maintenance toolsets with it.



Question:

Does anyone have a idea what the value of these jet skis are in this case?



Thanks!



They are 94 not 95 - Only 94 had purple hull

The newness is a one of a kind situation so no way to say how much they are worth - add in the fact they are on a Caribbean island and it becomes more difficult

Congrats on 2 beautiful machines - I had a beat up 94 which I reconditioned and enjoyed for a few years until something else caught my eye.



The newness is a one of a kind situation so no way to say how much they are worth - add in the fact they are on a Caribbean island and it becomes more difficult



Congrats on 2 beautiful machines - I had a beat up 94 which I reconditioned and enjoyed for a few years until something else caught my eye.

***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Bonaire Posts 3 Re: Brand new 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider Thanks for your reply!



I have to say I forgot to tell that they are original from Europe and that there they sold them with the purple hull also in '95.

I shipped them last month from the Netherlands

But I have to say, you do know your stuf.





Like you said: The newness is a one of a kind situation so no way to say how much they are worth.

That's way I was hoping someone has andere idea of value?



I think the one who has never been touched I wil keep it that way because of the uniqueness.

And who knows, maybe one day someone makes me a great offer?

And have some fun with the other one.



Thanks!

Some time ago I met a guy who used to be a Yamaha dealer about twenty years ago.

I told him that my favorite toys are Jet skis and that is used to have a ’95 Sea-doo XP and a 2002 Waverunner GP 1200r.

He told me he still has this twin set somewhere back in a container from the time he was dealer and if I was interested?

