2006 Yamaha VX110 Sport



Great running ski. New impeller and wear-ring/housing. 4xx hours. Fresh service with OEM oil, filter and plugs. Already winterized. Has a little more dock rash than normal. The damage is accounted for with the price. Please feel free to ask any questions. $2950. Includes single trailer. If you don't need the trailer, ski by itself is $2650. Located in Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Call or text. 423-991-93O1 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 73 Posts 3,033 Re: 2006 Yamaha VX110 Sport Has it been unused since 2012?

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



How was the old gas problem handled?

