  Yesterday, 02:31 AM #1
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    Top Dog wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    1,795
    Blog Entries
    6

    Any AVR enthusiast for an open source pwctoday project?

    Are there any AVR enthusiast's that want to help me finish an inexpensive tachometer
    open source pwctoday project?

    I would like to post it on PWCToday for anyone to build using inexpensive Arduino
    parts from ebay.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Yesterday, 11:03 AM #2
    raven007
    raven007 is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    34
    Posts
    762

    Re: Any AVR enthusiast for an open source pwctoday project?

    I have been kicking around a similar project for awhile... shoot me a PM and lets talk. Hopefully I can help.
    XI Sport
    GP800R
    X2
  Yesterday, 04:57 PM #3
    alaski
    alaski is offline
    Frequent Poster alaski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Alaska
    Age
    65
    Posts
    242

    Re: Any AVR enthusiast for an open source pwctoday project?

    Keep us posted guys!
