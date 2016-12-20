pxctoday

  Yesterday, 01:36 AM #1
    Kansan
    Mikuni Identification

    I have two carbs which appear to be BN38's but is one better than the other?IMG_20161220_230508.jpgIMG_20161220_230434.jpgIMG_20161220_230208.jpgIMG_20161220_230145.jpgIMG_20161220_230039.jpgIMG_20161220_230011.jpgIMG_20161220_230330.jpgIMG_20161220_230407.jpg One off my 79' 440 and the other I bought from a guy and I think it may have come off a 300sx. Not sure which one to use on my 550 piston port build. The differences I see are are the placement of the main venturi, one has a mesh fuel filter, and the new one has a 1/8 inch fitting near the choke plate that could be used for a primer? I know the newer one is missing the throttle plate.
  Yesterday, 02:00 AM #2
    wmazz
    Re: Mikuni Identification

    Your new er 38 came off a 1981 to 1985 550, and does not have a return line
    restrictor. The other carb, like you mentioned is a ~1977 to 1980 440 carb.

    There might be a benefit to the 440 carb, if you are using a 440 pump. But
    I recommend you check the main jet hole diameter, and drill the 440 main
    jet to the same size if necessary.

    The 550 fuel pump assembly may be easier to disassemble if the 440 pump
    assembly still has the original green gaskets. But those 440 carbs also had a
    better fuel pump diaphragm and check valves.


    Bill M.
  Yesterday, 02:37 AM #3
    Kansan
    Re: Mikuni Identification

    Thanks Bill I'll check that main jet size before I go any further.
