Mikuni Identification

I have two carbs which appear to be BN38's but is one better than the other?IMG_20161220_230508.jpgIMG_20161220_230434.jpgIMG_20161220_230208.jpgIMG_20161220_230145.jpgIMG_20161220_230039.jpgIMG_20161220_230011.jpgIMG_20161220_230330.jpgIMG_20161220_230407.jpg One off my 79' 440 and the other I bought from a guy and I think it may have come off a 300sx. Not sure which one to use on my 550 piston port build. The differences I see are are the placement of the main venturi, one has a mesh fuel filter, and the new one has a 1/8 inch fitting near the choke plate that could be used for a primer? I know the newer one is missing the throttle plate.