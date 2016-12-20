Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Mikuni Identification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 14 Mikuni Identification I have two carbs which appear to be BN38's but is one better than the other?IMG_20161220_230508.jpgIMG_20161220_230434.jpgIMG_20161220_230208.jpgIMG_20161220_230145.jpgIMG_20161220_230039.jpgIMG_20161220_230011.jpgIMG_20161220_230330.jpgIMG_20161220_230407.jpg One off my 79' 440 and the other I bought from a guy and I think it may have come off a 300sx. Not sure which one to use on my 550 piston port build. The differences I see are are the placement of the main venturi, one has a mesh fuel filter, and the new one has a 1/8 inch fitting near the choke plate that could be used for a primer? I know the newer one is missing the throttle plate. '79 JS440(550 swap)

'95 WetJet 701( sold ) #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 56 Posts 1,795 Blog Entries 6 Re: Mikuni Identification Your new er 38 came off a 1981 to 1985 550, and does not have a return line

restrictor. The other carb, like you mentioned is a ~1977 to 1980 440 carb.



There might be a benefit to the 440 carb, if you are using a 440 pump. But

I recommend you check the main jet hole diameter, and drill the 440 main

jet to the same size if necessary.



The 550 fuel pump assembly may be easier to disassemble if the 440 pump

assembly still has the original green gaskets. But those 440 carbs also had a

better fuel pump diaphragm and check valves.





Bill M. Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 02:01 AM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 14 Re: Mikuni Identification Thanks Bill I'll check that main jet size before I go any further. '79 JS440(550 swap)

