Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Conneley neoprene camo life jacket $39.00 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,792 Conneley neoprene camo life jacket $39.00 Found this link and passing it along , it's one helluva deal !



Just what you need when you are hunting off your watercraft and need to be incognito.



http://www.98main.com/ Attached Images connely.jpg (13.3 KB, 24 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; 12-20-2016 at 09:50 PM . Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 73 Posts 3,033 Re: Conneley neoprene camo life jacket $39.00 Do all hunting vests have a bulls eye over the heart and right hip or is this one special?



Wonder who heads up the Conneley design team? - Charles Manson! Last edited by don37725; Yesterday at 02:17 AM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



