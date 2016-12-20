Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: PJS Pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2004 Location Fl Age 35 Posts 390 PJS Pipe Have a pipe, not sure what application it's for but I'd guess kAwasaki . Looks in good shape. All I have is what you see I don't know much more about it this was in storage. Let me know if you have an offer . Need it gone asap

Thanks Attached Images image.jpeg (1.48 MB, 18 views)

image.jpeg (1.48 MB, 18 views) image.jpeg (1.50 MB, 8 views)

image.jpeg (1.50 MB, 8 views) image.jpeg (1.48 MB, 12 views) R.P.Minimi #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,633 Re: PJS Pipe Any chance you have the head pipe too?



