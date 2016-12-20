pxctoday

PJS Pipe

  12-20-2016, 09:03 PM
    jetskiracer81
    PJS Pipe

    Have a pipe, not sure what application it's for but I'd guess kAwasaki . Looks in good shape. All I have is what you see I don't know much more about it this was in storage. Let me know if you have an offer . Need it gone asap
    Thanks
  12-20-2016, 10:08 PM
    BLRider
    Re: PJS Pipe

    Any chance you have the head pipe too?
  Yesterday, 02:43 AM
    Dr McNasty
    Re: PJS Pipe

    Pm'd
  Yesterday, 09:58 AM
    jetskiracer81
    Re: PJS Pipe

    Sorry no head pipe.
  Yesterday, 04:26 PM
    jetskiracer81
    Re: PJS Pipe

    pipe SOLD Thanks
  Yesterday, 04:39 PM
    mmcahow
    Re: PJS Pipe

    It looks like it wraps around the front of the motor like the 750sx.
