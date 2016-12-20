Have a pipe, not sure what application it's for but I'd guess kAwasaki . Looks in good shape. All I have is what you see I don't know much more about it this was in storage. Let me know if you have an offer . Need it gone asap
Thanks
R.P.Minimi
Any chance you have the head pipe too?
Pm'd
Sorry no head pipe.
pipe SOLD Thanks
It looks like it wraps around the front of the motor like the 750sx.
