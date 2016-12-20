pxctoday

  1. 12-20-2016, 04:33 PM #1
    carriewcss
    PWCToday Regular carriewcss's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    St Pete Florida
    Posts
    53

    BlackTip Jetsports Seat Covers!

    It's that time of the year guys and gals! I have some left over seat covers that we can sell at the Black Friday price, which is 50% off retail. These are left overs from the year that need to go. These seats will be a final sale with no returns or exchanges. Please send me a pm or email me directly at: carrie@watercraftsuperstore.net with your year and model info and I can let you know if I have anything available. I currently do not have ANY 4-stroke seat covers for any models. The bulk of what I have is early year Seadoo's, Yamaha's, Kawi and Polaris.

    Thanks!
    ~Carrie
    Watercraft Superstore Team Member
    eBay Page Manager
  2. 12-20-2016, 07:58 PM #2
    dose
    PWCToday Guru dose's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    mammoth, ca
    Posts
    369

    Re: BlackTip Jetsports Seat Covers!

    Pm sent
    Hurricane ET967
    91 super couch
    91 550sx with 701 and big pump
    88 550 RC-520
